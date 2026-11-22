BENGALURU: Restricting the protests in Bengaluru to Freedom Park alone is a violation of the citizens’ right to protest, said Justice (Retd.) HN Nagamohan Das. The retired justice, along with representatives of the Campaign for the Right to Protest, has demanded the immediate revocation of the 2021 police order restricting protests in Bengaluru to Freedom Park.

“Our Supreme Court has on multiple occasions expressed and held definitively that our Constitutional rights to Freedom of speech and expression include our right to protest”, said Das after releasing a report titled, ‘Denial of the Right to Protest: An Attack on Democracy - A Study on the Impact of the Restriction of the Right to Peaceful Assembly in Bengaluru’, by People’s Union for Civil Liberties(PUCL) Karnataka and published by the Campaign for the Right to Protest.

With police booking people in the past for protesting in Bengaluru on various issues, citing the Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations and Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Order, 2021, the retired judge further added that Police must recognise that some level of inconvenience is a necessary element of a protest.

“This order is violative of human rights; it is violative of the Constitution and a violation of the people’s rights. This order is only a setback. The people’s power to resist injustice always overcomes any setbacks. We must be steadfast in our demand that the government revoke this order,”

Agreeing with Retired Justice, Gowramma, an activist from Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane, stated that protesters are always given notices. “The protest is inevitable for some marginalised populations; there is simply no other way at all.