BENGALURU: A flyover is being planned at Konanakunte Cross to address growing traffic congestion in the area, with the tendering process for the project currently under way, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the third phase of the Ward One campaign at Konanakunte Cross by painting a wall, the minister said the government was pursuing both immediate and long-term measures to improve traffic movement and civic infrastructure in the area.

So far, 124 wards of 369 across the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have been covered under the campaign.

“As part of the long-term solution, B-SMILE has prepared a plan to construct a split-type flyover, with elevated stretches of approximately 600 metres on either side of the junction.

The project, including flyover construction and land acquisition, is estimated to cost around Rs 77 crore. The tendering process is under way, and officials have been directed to expedite the process and commence work at the earliest,” he said.