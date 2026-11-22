BENGALURU: A flyover is being planned at Konanakunte Cross to address growing traffic congestion in the area, with the tendering process for the project currently under way, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced on Saturday.
Speaking to the media after inaugurating the third phase of the Ward One campaign at Konanakunte Cross by painting a wall, the minister said the government was pursuing both immediate and long-term measures to improve traffic movement and civic infrastructure in the area.
So far, 124 wards of 369 across the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have been covered under the campaign.
“As part of the long-term solution, B-SMILE has prepared a plan to construct a split-type flyover, with elevated stretches of approximately 600 metres on either side of the junction.
The project, including flyover construction and land acquisition, is estimated to cost around Rs 77 crore. The tendering process is under way, and officials have been directed to expedite the process and commence work at the earliest,” he said.
Once completed, the flyover will facilitate signal-free movement through this stretch, significantly easing traffic congestion currently faced by motorists, he added.
Highlighting the difficulties faced by commuters at Konanakunte Cross due to increasing traffic, the minister said several immediate interventions were also being taken up to improve traffic management and pedestrian safety.
“These include upgrading footpaths, providing zebra crossings, and undertaking road line marking and side marking to ensure better traffic discipline and safer pedestrian movement,” he stated.
To further ease vehicular movement, officials have been instructed to secure a portion of Metro-owned land near Forum Mall to create a free left turn. Officials have to develop the footpath and immediately remove the obstructing compound wall in front of the mall, the minister added.
With a Metro station coming up at Konanakunte Cross, pedestrian movement in the area is expected to increase considerably. Taking this into account, the minister directed officials to plan and construct a skywalk to ensure safe and convenient pedestrian connectivity.
Officials have been instructed to coordinate with all agencies and ensure the skywalk project is taken forward without affecting or obstructing the proposed flyover construction.