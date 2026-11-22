BENGALURU: Amidst rising concerns over the proposed 2.2-km Hebbal short tunnel and the 1.7-km Mekhri Circle elevated corridor, former Karnataka Forest Secretary AN Yellappa Reddy has written to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urging him to intervene and ask the state government to scrap the proposed projects.

Citing an environmental assessment by Azim Premji University researchers, he warned of the loss of over 1,000 trees along the 2.3-km stretch and called for greater investment in public transport, walkability and sustainable mobility.

In a letter dated November 19, Reddy said the state government was proceeding with the projects without adequately exploring other options to address traffic congestion.

He argued that the tunnel project was unsuitable for Bengaluru’s topography and geology and would cause significant environmental damage.

Citing a Rapid Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the Hebbal Short Tunnel Project by ecologist Harini Nagendra and other researchers from Azim Premji University, he warned of the trees that could be lost along the 2.3-km stretch.

He said tree transplantation had a very low survival rate and questioned the environmental cost of the project.

Reddy also pointed out that the proposed flyover between the tunnel and Mekhri Circle would only shift traffic congestion from one point to another. He said the two projects together could lead to a further increase in congestion.