BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has directed the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) to examine allegations that the management and employees of a private Kannada news channel attempted to blackmail elected representatives under the pretext of conducting sting operations and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.

In a letter dated November 20, 2026, the Home Department (Crimes) asked the state police chief to examine the allegations, take necessary action and submit a detailed report to the government on the action taken.

The complaint alleges that the management and employees of the channel offered money to ministers and MLAs from both the ruling party and the Opposition, allegedly attempting to induce them to commit offences in the name of sting operations.

It further accuses the channel of using such operations to malign public representatives, damage their reputation and blackmail them.

The representation was submitted to the government on November 3 by C.B. Suresh Babu, leader of the Karnataka Janata Dal (Secular) Legislature Party.

Following this, the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister wrote to the government on November 9, forwarding the matter for necessary action.

Acting on the reference, S Ambika, Under Secretary to the Government, Home Department (Crimes), issued an official communication to the DGP and IGP on November 20.