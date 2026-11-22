BENGALURU: After implementation of the smart parking system in Jayanagar, Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) Commissioner KN Ramesh said Bengaluru South City Corporation is implementing an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based ‘Smart Parking Management System’ within HSR Layout limits, as part of its on-street smart parking project.

Addressing the media, Ramesh said the smart parking system is being implemented on select commercial roads to address the city’s growing parking issues, ensure smooth traffic flow, and promote safe walking on footpaths.

In all, 3,355 parking slots for two-wheelers and over 627 slots for cars are being prepared across 12 identified roads. Additionally, separate spaces have been provided for bicycles and autorickshaws, dedicated zones for passenger pick-up and drop-off, as well as reserved spaces for persons with disabilities and emergency service vehicles, he informed.

The parking fee has been fixed at Rs 15 per hour for two-wheelers, and Rs 30 per hour for cars, with all payments being conducted entirely through digital transactions.

“AI-based cameras are being installed to detect real-time availability of parking spaces and enforce strict rules through continuous monitoring.

This will completely curb leakages and fraud that previously occurred in manual fee collection,” he said.

Executive engineer of Traffic Engineering Division and tender-selected firm, Parklens India Private Limited, signed the agreement on Saturday.