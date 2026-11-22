BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the State Government would explore the possibility of allotting five acres of land in Bengaluru for establishing a tennis academy, to encourage young players and nurture sporting talent.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 27th All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship 2026, organised by the Karnataka State Police Department at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in the city on Saturday.

Parameshwara said cash incentives have been enhanced to recognise medal winners at major international sporting events.

“We have provided cash awards of Rs 1 crore for gold medal winners, `75 lakh for silver medal winners and Rs 50 lakh for bronze medal winners. These incentives are intended to encourage our athletes to achieve greater success and bring more medals to the State and country,” he said.

He said the State government has introduced 2 per cent reservation for sportspersons in recruitment across government departments, while reservation in the Police department has been increased to 3 per cent.