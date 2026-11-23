BENGALURU: As many as 149 houses of rowdy-sheeters were raided across the city as part of a crackdown on anti-social elements on Sunday.
Police conducted an inspection of the residential addresses of rowdy-sheeters, their current place of employment, associates, their movements and whereabouts.
The operation follows directives issued by Chief Commissioner of Police R Hithendra and Commissioner, Anti-Rowdy Squad, Hemant Nimbalkar to intensify surveillance and prevent criminal activities following the restructuring of the Bengaluru City Police into five commissionerates.
The drive also comes in the wake of a high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge, which was attended by the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) on Friday. Bengaluru East police commissioner PS Harsha said those involved in extortion, threatening people or attempting to challenge the law would face stringent legal action.
“We don’t question the women in the house or trouble family members. But whoever challenges the law, we will disrupt their peace strictly through legal means,” he said. Meanwhile, in the Northeast
Division of the North Commissionerate, police seized 8.5 litres of alcohol from a residence during the inspection and registered a case at the RT Nagar police station.