BENGALURU: As many as 149 houses of rowdy-sheeters were raided across the city as part of a crackdown on anti-social elements on Sunday.

Police conducted an inspection of the residential addresses of rowdy-sheeters, their current place of employment, associates, their movements and whereabouts.

The operation follows directives issued by Chief Commissioner of Police R Hithendra and Commissioner, Anti-Rowdy Squad, Hemant Nimbalkar to intensify surveillance and prevent criminal activities following the restructuring of the Bengaluru City Police into five commissionerates.

The drive also comes in the wake of a high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge, which was attended by the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) on Friday. Bengaluru East police commissioner PS Harsha said those involved in extortion, threatening people or attempting to challenge the law would face stringent legal action.