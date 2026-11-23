BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against 21 people, including Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) officials, employees and the owners of two supplier companies, in connection with an alleged Rs 3.97-crore scam involving fake bills and fabricated records for the supply of spare parts to the corporation.

The alleged irregularities, which took place between 2021 and 2026, came to light in May this year. A complaint was filed at the Wilson Garden police station on Friday by Parimala L Nayak, BMTC’s security and vigilance officer.

According to the complaint, an inventory verification at Central Stores-01 revealed discrepancies involving 2,820 spare parts worth Rs 3,97,83,142. It found that records was fabricated to show that the materials were supplied and subsequently distributed to various depots and workshops, although several items had never been delivered.

The employees allegedly misused an option titled ‘Material Issue without Indent’ under the ‘Master’ heading in the corporation’s computer system to manipulate inventory records. They allegedly generated backdated issue receipts to show that spare parts had been distributed, thereby concealing discrepancies in physical stock during annual inventory verification.

False documents and bills were allegedly generated for spare parts that were never supplied. Fake entries were also made in the Inventory Management System software to show that materials were received.