The court session in Pink (2016), where Amitabh Bachchan delivers the iconic ‘No means no’, remains one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring statements on consent. Almost a decade after the film brought conversations around sexual violence and the meaning of consent into mainstream discourse, the questions it raised continue to resonate in Indian society.
Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who conceived Pink as a film directed at men, believes the principle is uncomplicated. “There isn’t any problem with sex, love or desire. These are all part of life. But whatever happens between two people must have both people’s consent. I cannot disrespect someone or impose my wishes on someone. That is unacceptable. I made the film for men, not women. I wanted men to understand what consent means and why it cannot be negotiated,” he shares during a candid coversation with CE as he drops by for a book launch of technologist-writer VR Ferose’s latest, Grit: The JyothiKalai Story, in the city with his wife-producer Indrani Mukherjee.
From Pink and Lost to Kadak Singh and Dear Maa, his films, Hindi or Bengali, have often placed ordinary people in situations that demand extraordinary emotional resolve.
There is a faint smile as he speaks and a lyrical quality to the way he describes his relationships with stories, as if he is discovering their meaning even as he puts them into words. “I want to make films which I can identify with. I want to tell stories from my own life and understanding of it. If I don’t believe in something, how can I make a film about it?” he asks. Dear Maa, which explores adoption, was born from his understanding of the bond between a parent and child. “We often say that blood is thicker than water, but I wanted to explore the idea that love is thicker than blood. That is something I have come to realise in my own life. There are bonds that grow through love, affection and a sense of belonging,” adds the National Award-winning director of Anuranan (2006), Antaheen (2008) and Pink.
The conversation later takes a different turn as he speaks of his recent fascination with wildlife photography which has brought another level of patience to his life. A trip to Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, last year became the turning point. He had visited forests earlier but had never felt the same connection. This time, he fell in love with the wilderness. Waiting for an animal to appear and returning to the same landscape turned out to be a different experience. “I love the art of waiting, the art of pausing and feeling of longing for something. It may happen or it may not, but that is the fun of it!” he exclaims, adding that the forest offers an escape from the artificiality of everyday life.
While he may take his sweet time bringing stories to the screen, Chowdhury has no shortage of ideas waiting to be explored. He has two Bengali scripts and two Hindi scripts ready, though none will move forward until he finds the right collaborators and circumstances.
Speaking of the ‘delay’, he says, “I’m one of the slowest people in the world. I take a lot of time. I’m just waiting for the right time and team. Hopefully, it will come out next year.” Among the stories he has been carrying for over a decade is Cafe Kinara, which he began writing in 2012 with a scientist friend, before another friend, a scientist and an author, developed it further. He shares that the project is still a work in progress. “It’s a courtship. If you love each other more, you will get married,” he says with a smile, drawing a parallel with the long relationship he has shared with the story.
Perhaps this relationship with stories has something to do with his early exposure to literature. Growing up in Bengal, he read Bengali literature extensively, imagining the scenes as he turned the pages. Though he struggles with concentration today, that instinct has stayed.
Music works the same way. “I’m an avid listener and I shift between classical music, film songs, rock and trance, finding images and rhythms in each,” he says. It is that kind of instinct to find stories and images in the most unexpected places that keeps him observing the world with the curiosity of someone who is still learning.