The court session in Pink (2016), where Amitabh Bachchan delivers the iconic ‘No means no’, remains one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring statements on consent. Almost a decade after the film brought conversations around sexual violence and the meaning of consent into mainstream discourse, the questions it raised continue to resonate in Indian society.

Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who conceived Pink as a film directed at men, believes the principle is uncomplicated. “There isn’t any problem with sex, love or desire. These are all part of life. But whatever happens between two people must have both people’s consent. I cannot disrespect someone or impose my wishes on someone. That is unacceptable. I made the film for men, not women. I wanted men to understand what consent means and why it cannot be negotiated,” he shares during a candid coversation with CE as he drops by for a book launch of technologist-writer VR Ferose’s latest, Grit: The JyothiKalai Story, in the city with his wife-producer Indrani Mukherjee.

From Pink and Lost to Kadak Singh and Dear Maa, his films, Hindi or Bengali, have often placed ordinary people in situations that demand extraordinary emotional resolve.

There is a faint smile as he speaks and a lyrical quality to the way he describes his relationships with stories, as if he is discovering their meaning even as he puts them into words. “I want to make films which I can identify with. I want to tell stories from my own life and understanding of it. If I don’t believe in something, how can I make a film about it?” he asks. Dear Maa, which explores adoption, was born from his understanding of the bond between a parent and child. “We often say that blood is thicker than water, but I wanted to explore the idea that love is thicker than blood. That is something I have come to realise in my own life. There are bonds that grow through love, affection and a sense of belonging,” adds the National Award-winning director of Anuranan (2006), Antaheen (2008) and Pink.