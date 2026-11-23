BENGALURU: A citizen-led movement against a garbage black spot that has been troubling residents and schoolchildren in Padmanabhanagar for 16 years appears to be yielding results, with public representatives assuring a solution and a new contractor set to take charge.

Following sustained efforts by residents and assurances from Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and constituency MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka, residents are now hopeful that the longstanding problem will finally be resolved. The contractor responsible for waste management in the area has also been replaced, with the new contractor scheduled to take charge on November 23.

For over a decade, residents in and around Padmanabhanagar have been putting up with the unbearable stench emanating from the black spot located on either side of the 18th Main Road. They said the entire footpath was buried under garbage, forcing pedestrians to use the road, putting their lives at risk. Garbage spilling onto nearly half the carriageway has also been obstructing the movement of vehicles.

Varsha Shewale, who has been fighting against the black spot, said, “For almost 16 years we have been facing the issue. The stretch is used as a garbage transfer point, where the autos that collect garbage door-to-door transfer it to larger trucks. During the transfer, garbage is spilled and not cleared. Further, in the absence of effective door-to-door collection, people use the stretch to dump their garbage, resulting in huge piles of waste.”