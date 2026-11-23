BENGALURU: A citizen-led movement against a garbage black spot that has been troubling residents and schoolchildren in Padmanabhanagar for 16 years appears to be yielding results, with public representatives assuring a solution and a new contractor set to take charge.
Following sustained efforts by residents and assurances from Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and constituency MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka, residents are now hopeful that the longstanding problem will finally be resolved. The contractor responsible for waste management in the area has also been replaced, with the new contractor scheduled to take charge on November 23.
For over a decade, residents in and around Padmanabhanagar have been putting up with the unbearable stench emanating from the black spot located on either side of the 18th Main Road. They said the entire footpath was buried under garbage, forcing pedestrians to use the road, putting their lives at risk. Garbage spilling onto nearly half the carriageway has also been obstructing the movement of vehicles.
Varsha Shewale, who has been fighting against the black spot, said, “For almost 16 years we have been facing the issue. The stretch is used as a garbage transfer point, where the autos that collect garbage door-to-door transfer it to larger trucks. During the transfer, garbage is spilled and not cleared. Further, in the absence of effective door-to-door collection, people use the stretch to dump their garbage, resulting in huge piles of waste.”
She said that even after the piled-up waste is cleared, people return to dump garbage overnight. She added that there are schools in the vicinity and hundreds of children use the stretch every day.
Besides indiscriminate dumping, residents said garbage is frequently set on fire, adding to the pollution and causing further inconvenience to residents.
Founder of Zero Waste Collective and Urban Sustainability Advocate Dhruv Nagarajan Koundinya said, “While door-to-door garbage collection may not be 100% effective, autos are collecting waste from households. However, those who miss the autos conveniently dump their garbage without any regard for civic sense. The waste eventually ends up in the landfills, burdening our environment.”
Residents said MLA R Ashoka had also assured them that the black spot would be cleared in a month and barricaded to prevent further dumping.
“The contractor responsible for waste management in the area has also been replaced, with the new contractor to take charge from tomorrow (November 23). We are pinning our hopes on the change and the assurances given to us.
We want the black spot to be cleared permanently. If the promises made by public representatives are not fulfilled, we will be forced to take to the streets and intensify our protest,” residents said.