BENGALURU: With the Mehkri Circle elevated corridor work on the Ballari Road leading to the Kempegowda International Airport already disrupting traffic for the next 18 months, residents and commuters may face further inconvenience as South Western Railway (SWR) has sought permission to close a section of Hennur to Bagalur Main Road for 33 days— from November 28 to December 30— to widen railway bridge No. 535. The work will increase the road width from 9.5m to 18m.

While SWR says that the Bengaluru Traffic Police is yet to give clearance for the closure, speaking to The New Indian Express, residents welcomed the proposed widening but expressed concern over the traffic disruption during the closure.

Nathan T, a resident of Kyalasanahalli, said that he uses the road daily to get to work. “This stretch has always been a major bottleneck. Widening it is a welcome move, but there should be an alternative route or road for commuters while this stretch is closed. To my knowledge, Thanisandra Main Road is the only alternative, and that is not good enough. It is already congested and cannot accommodate more traffic. A temporary road bypassing the work site needs to be considered,” he said.

Peter Premsingh, a resident of Horamavu, said that his biggest concern was the inconvenience and the time it will take to reach Kothanur, Horamavu and areas beyond, including the airport, during the construction. “A drive that normally takes me 30 minutes recently took one-and-a-half hours due to white-topping work, even without this blockade. The stretch is already a bottleneck. While the project could make travel much smoother once completed, there must be clarity on alternative routes and proper traffic diversion,” he said.