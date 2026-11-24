BENGALURU: As many as 11 commercial establishments operating illegally from residential buildings were sealed on Monday during a joint enforcement drive within the jurisdiction of Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC).

The drive was carried out in compliance with the Karnataka High Court’s order and following a complaint filed before the Lokayukta.

Officials had been directed to identify establishments using residential buildings for commercial purposes without the requisite permission and take action under applicable laws and regulations.

Following inspections conducted by officials from various departments, 11 of the 21 identified commercial establishments were sealed, including Venista Salon, Om Sri Guru Anjaneya Swamy Astro Centre, Nirvana Aquarium, Build A Home, All Paws Veterinary Clinic, Lotus Spa and Salon, an IT company, a real estate establishment and Multi Builders, among others. BNCC said action will be taken against the remaining 10 establishments in the coming days.