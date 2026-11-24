BENGALURU: Traders operating at the Jayanagar shopping complex have been warned by the Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) to restrict their business activities to designated spaces. Traders, however, alleged that the BSCC was attempting to evict them illegally.

On Monday, BSCC Commissioner K N Ramesh inspected the complex and surrounding areas and observed that traders were violating the ‘Yellow Line’ marked by the corporation in front of shops to demarcate the designated vending spaces.

He found that goods were being placed beyond the yellow line, at the gates and in common corridors, obstructing public movement. “For the past 10 to 15 days, awareness was continuously created among vendors through auto-rickshaw announcements and microphone broadcasts, giving them time to vacate,” Ramesh said.

He said as violations continued despite the awareness campaign and that marshals would be deployed to patrol the complex premises from Tuesday.

He instructed officials to strictly impose fines and confiscate goods from traders who conduct business outside the spaces officially designated by the corporation, as well as street vendors who encroach upon the road beyond the complex compound.

During the visit, he also found instances of individuals conducting business by putting up unauthorised signboards without being allotted shops in the complex premises.

He also found shops that had been converted into godowns and instructed officials to clear such unauthorised establishments immediately.