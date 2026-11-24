BENGALURU: The Pulakeshinagar Assembly constituency, with some of the older areas like Kaval Byrasandra, Kushal Nagar, DJ Halli and Muneshwara Nagar, which have been witnessing irregular water supply for the last 10 to 15 years because of a 40-year-old pipeline, will witness a sea change as the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is all set to construct a 6 million litre capacity Ground Level Reservoir (GLA) at Kaval Byrasandra and also take up replacement of old, corroded pipes.

“Bhoomi puja for the project will be held in December and the work will start immediately. The total cost of the project is Rs 22 crore. The project is expected to be completed within six months. Once completed, about 70,000 people, mostly marginalised ones, will benefit,” said a senior BWSSB engineer.

Residents, who face irregular water supply despite being just 5 km away from Vidhana Soudha, said their pleas were not addressed by ward engineers and officials concerned in the past and hope that once the project is completed, they get to see water supply at least twice a week.

“We get water once in 10 days and some times there is contamination and the water smells. We have been suffering from irregular water supply for the last six years,” said Anitha A, a resident of New Bagalur Layout.

Pulakeshinagar MLA AC Srinivas said he got the project approved, while Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda got the amount sanctioned.