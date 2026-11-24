BENGALURU: The Pulakeshinagar Assembly constituency, with some of the older areas like Kaval Byrasandra, Kushal Nagar, DJ Halli and Muneshwara Nagar, which have been witnessing irregular water supply for the last 10 to 15 years because of a 40-year-old pipeline, will witness a sea change as the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is all set to construct a 6 million litre capacity Ground Level Reservoir (GLA) at Kaval Byrasandra and also take up replacement of old, corroded pipes.
“Bhoomi puja for the project will be held in December and the work will start immediately. The total cost of the project is Rs 22 crore. The project is expected to be completed within six months. Once completed, about 70,000 people, mostly marginalised ones, will benefit,” said a senior BWSSB engineer.
Residents, who face irregular water supply despite being just 5 km away from Vidhana Soudha, said their pleas were not addressed by ward engineers and officials concerned in the past and hope that once the project is completed, they get to see water supply at least twice a week.
“We get water once in 10 days and some times there is contamination and the water smells. We have been suffering from irregular water supply for the last six years,” said Anitha A, a resident of New Bagalur Layout.
Pulakeshinagar MLA AC Srinivas said he got the project approved, while Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda got the amount sanctioned.
“The water lines are over 40 years old, and pipes have been damaged. With the GLR in between DJ Halli and Kaval Byrasandra wards and the new pipeline network, many areas will shortly get regular water supply without any issues.
In the assembly segment, where the largest minorities and other marginalised communities live, 55 km of new water lines have been laid. The area never had a pump house, and now our water network will be connected to BWSSB’s High Grounds water network,” the MLA added.
The BWSSB is also progressing with its already approved 5.5 million litre capacity GLR at Pillanna Garden and the pipeline network works worth Rs 45 crore. “50% of the work has been completed and soon the project will be ready,” said Srinivas.
Former MLA and JDS leader Akhanda Srinivas Murthy said it was during his tenure between 2013 and 2018 and 2018 to 2023 that the issue of drinking water was flagged multiple times and work was sanctioned.
“In Pillanna Garden, a playground was identified, and about 2,000 sqft of land was allotted to BWSSB. Had I been elected, I would have ensured completion of the project a year ago and by now, the residents would have started receiving clean drinking water in their taps,” he said.