BENGALURU: Kanakapura town police have registered an FIR against 15 people, including women, for allegedly staging a protest in front of the police station last week, raising slogans against police personnel and obstructing work there.

They went to the station over the alleged delay by the police in arresting a suspect in a dowry-related case. The inspector explained to them the circumstances under which arrests are made in family-related disputes. Angered by his response, the group allegedly sat in front of the station and raised slogans against police personnel.

Alleging that the protesters prevented police personnel from discharging their duties, prevented members of the public from entering the station to file complaints or report their grievances, and caused inconvenience to complainants and other visitors, inspector Ananth Ram K filed the FIR.

The protesters, wearing red and yellow scarves, went to the station along with complainant Pushpa.

“Earlier, Pushpa lodged a complaint against her husband over dowry harassment. The protesters questioned the police over the delay in arresting the accused despite registering an FIR.

Unhappy with the inspector’s response, they allegedly insisted that the accused be summoned immediately to the station,” a police officer said.