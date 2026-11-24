The ‘We got [X] before GTA 6’ template has finally been put to rest with the release of the Grand Theft Auto franchise’s eighth main entry. For a generation of gamers in Bengaluru, GTA is a personal victory of finding a familiar tune in an unfamiliar city. It brings back memories of hours spent exploring virtual cities and the thrill of hearing a familiar song, Neeve Nanna from Dance Raja Dance, on the radio while navigating a fictional American city.

Starting with Vice City at 13 in 2007, content creator-actor Mac D’Souza remembers spending hours at cybercafes with friends. “We’d pay `15 an hour and spend most of that time stealing cars, getting chased by cops and doing everything except completing the actual missions! Many of our childhood friendships were built in those cybercafes,” he recalls. Having played almost every edition, Mac is still amused to hear Neeve Nanna in GTA. “It was a wonderful crossover. There’s something incredibly amusing about driving a stolen car through an American city while a Kannada song plays on the radio,” he says.