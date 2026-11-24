The ‘We got [X] before GTA 6’ template has finally been put to rest with the release of the Grand Theft Auto franchise’s eighth main entry. For a generation of gamers in Bengaluru, GTA is a personal victory of finding a familiar tune in an unfamiliar city. It brings back memories of hours spent exploring virtual cities and the thrill of hearing a familiar song, Neeve Nanna from Dance Raja Dance, on the radio while navigating a fictional American city.
Starting with Vice City at 13 in 2007, content creator-actor Mac D’Souza remembers spending hours at cybercafes with friends. “We’d pay `15 an hour and spend most of that time stealing cars, getting chased by cops and doing everything except completing the actual missions! Many of our childhood friendships were built in those cybercafes,” he recalls. Having played almost every edition, Mac is still amused to hear Neeve Nanna in GTA. “It was a wonderful crossover. There’s something incredibly amusing about driving a stolen car through an American city while a Kannada song plays on the radio,” he says.
Meanwhile, actor Nishanth G only discovered through a social media reel that the game featured a Kannada song. “I was amazed, especially when I realised it was my favourite singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s song. The fact that a song produced in the heart of the city found its way into a popular gaming franchise made me really proud,” he shares.
While nostalgia remains central to their connection with the franchise, GTA VI has also raised expectations with its technological advancements. Nishanth, who has followed the series from Liberty City to Vice City, San Andreas and GTA V, this time, bought himself a PS5 with GTA VI in mind. He adds, “What amazes me is how close gaming has come to reality. We often don’t appreciate gaming as an art form, but it’s hundreds of technicians and storytellers coming together to create something we can interact with.”
Partners In Crime
GTA VI places Jason and Lucia’s relationship at the heart of its narrative. Sources describe the pair as two people pushed into crime by circumstance, trying to survive and build a future together.
This bond extends into the gameplay through the dual-protagonist system – players can switch between Jason and Lucia and coordinate their responses. “I love how well-written the characters are. She’s just as engaging to play as her male counterpart. It’s a refreshing direction for the franchise,” Nishanth says. Mac believes this changes the emotional stakes. “Instead of following two individuals whose paths intersect, we’re looking at two people whose decisions affect someone they have a connection with. Relationships are rarely black and white; I didn’t see it coming – a relationship to become the backbone of the story,” he says.
Content creator Joette D’Souza recalls conversations with friends about making Lucia feel safe and happy, as she shares, “You find yourself waiting for Lucia to return from jail. You’re beginning to feel things from their perspective, as if that relationship is your own.”
For a franchise that has given players years of freedom to create chaos, this change has brought gamers to rethink. As Mac puts it, “A police chase is exciting, but a police chase where you’re worried about the person sitting next to you changes the emotional stakes. After spending decades letting us break every rule imaginable, GTA might finally make us worry about breaking someone’s heart.”