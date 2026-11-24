What if an open-world gaming adventure did not take you through the streets of Los Santos, but left you navigating Bengaluru’s notorious traffic and dodging potholes, finding your way through the usual neighbourhoods? That was the question that set a weekend experiment in motion for the creator of Namma Benglooru (benglooru.com)

Curious about what an open-world game based in his own city might look like, he decided to experiment. “It was to see if I could pull it off. But it started shaping up, so I kept going. When I shared it with a few friends, they wanted to play more,” says Varun B, the brain behind the GTA-style browser game that follows a delivery executive navigating the city while dealing with relatable scenarios.

Building a game from scratch while holding down a full-time corporate job was no small undertaking. Although he had previously developed a few open-source tools, he had little experience in game development. “This wouldn’t have been possible without AI. I’d start with an idea and use ChatGPT to create visual references. Then I’d work with Claude to turn those references into 3D models in Blender and build them into the game. Community assets filled a lot of gaps and I used Google’s text-to-speech and Lyria models for the voices and music,” he explains. Some of the early glitches have even become part of its local character, as Varun adds, “I went with the moments every Bengalurean knows – potholes, traffic, autos, people ignoring traffic rules and the everyday frustrations. Those felt like the things that would instantly feel familiar. The funny part is that some of the early bugs, like cars ramming into each other or driving on the wrong side, ended up feeling very Bengaluru too. When even your bugs feel like the city, you know you’re on the right track!”