What if an open-world gaming adventure did not take you through the streets of Los Santos, but left you navigating Bengaluru’s notorious traffic and dodging potholes, finding your way through the usual neighbourhoods? That was the question that set a weekend experiment in motion for the creator of Namma Benglooru (benglooru.com)
Curious about what an open-world game based in his own city might look like, he decided to experiment. “It was to see if I could pull it off. But it started shaping up, so I kept going. When I shared it with a few friends, they wanted to play more,” says Varun B, the brain behind the GTA-style browser game that follows a delivery executive navigating the city while dealing with relatable scenarios.
Building a game from scratch while holding down a full-time corporate job was no small undertaking. Although he had previously developed a few open-source tools, he had little experience in game development. “This wouldn’t have been possible without AI. I’d start with an idea and use ChatGPT to create visual references. Then I’d work with Claude to turn those references into 3D models in Blender and build them into the game. Community assets filled a lot of gaps and I used Google’s text-to-speech and Lyria models for the voices and music,” he explains. Some of the early glitches have even become part of its local character, as Varun adds, “I went with the moments every Bengalurean knows – potholes, traffic, autos, people ignoring traffic rules and the everyday frustrations. Those felt like the things that would instantly feel familiar. The funny part is that some of the early bugs, like cars ramming into each other or driving on the wrong side, ended up feeling very Bengaluru too. When even your bugs feel like the city, you know you’re on the right track!”
The response has been considerably huge than he anticipated. Local gaming creators began playing and streaming the demo, bringing in more curious players. Around 4.5 lakh people have visited the game so far. Players have also requested for other neighbourhoods such as Jayanagar and Indiranagar to be included.
The city’s relationship with its civic frustrations is another aspect the game leans into, as he adds, “Complaining about Bengaluru is almost a love language here. We crib about the traffic and the potholes, but we wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. So the game laughs with the city, not at it. If you’ve ever been stuck at Silk Board, you’re in on the joke.”
Meanwhile, Koramangala was a personal choice. Having some of his fondest memories associated with the neighbourhood, he felt it was natural to make the region the starting point.
The response to the demo has since encouraged him to take the project further. More than 35,000 people signed up through a form expressing interest in an extended version. He is now developing the next version with his mentor Vignesh and friend Sumanth. The next instalment will feature three to four areas, each with its area-specific details and a storyline. He is careful about comparisons with GTA, as he stresses that the aim is not to become GTA-level. “We’re trying our best with whatever we’re capable of to build a small homegrown game that people can relate to and enjoy playing,” he says. Having finally got his hands on GTA VI, which he pre-ordered, the developer has been particularly impressed by its lively streets along with the meticulous details, including drinks sloshing inside bottles as players walk.
With creators experimenting with games set in other Indian cities, he believes there is considerable room for local stories in gaming. “We have more than enough stories and right now local is the new global. I think this is a starting point. As more creators build, make mistakes and learn from each other, I truly believe a homegrown Indian game will one day stand on the global stage. The direction feel right,” Varun signs off.