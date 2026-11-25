BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who inspected Namma Metro’s trial run on the KR Puram-Central Silk Board stretch of Phase 2A Blue Line on Tuesday, said the 19-km corridor will be opened by mid 2027.

The corridor has 13 stations and is expected to provide a major transport alternative for the public along the congested Outer Ring Road (ORR), which houses several companies that have around 12 lakh employees.

Addressing reporters here, the minister said the trial run is being held from KR Puram towards Mahadevapura, covering four stations. It will be extended to other stations in the coming weeks.

Gowda said the trial run will continue this month and cover four more stations next month. Installation of the automatic signalling system is expected to be completed by January, followed by the mandatory safety certification process after February. The overall testing and certification process is expected to take around eight months.

He said the government wants work on the entire 58.2-km Blue Line from Central Silk Board to KIA via KR Puram and Hebbal to be completed in the next 18 months. The project is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crore.

Officials have been directed to expedite work on Phase 2B, particularly on the KR Puram-Hebbal stretch. The government will ensure that Metro projects face no financial constraints.