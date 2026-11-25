BENGALURU: Tech-driven data suggests that maximum number of bookings for late evening shows/events/films made by women are from Bengaluru, which goes to prove that it is a safe city for women, said the first and newly appointed Chief Commissioner of Police (CCoP), Bengaluru, R Hithendra, in an exclusive chat with TNIE.
An IPS officer of 1996 batch, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Hithendra took the reins of the city as the first CCoP from his predecessor and batchmate Seemant Kumar Singh on November 18, following the restructuring of Bengaluru City Police (BCP) into five commissionerates and Anti Rowdy Squad, Traffic and Crime Control units.
“As per Make My Trip (MMT) data, the maximum number of women who book for late evening shows/events etc are from Bengaluru. It is heartening to know that women feel safe in the city. Our endeavour, however, is to further improve upon their safety and security. The government’s priority is to make Bengaluru a world-class city, and for that ensuring law and order, women’s safety, cyber security and controlling drug menace are the main goals of the city police,” said Hithendra.
On restructuring of the BCP, he said the main reason was to “decentralise policing and make it more accessible to the people. The post of additional commissioner has been done away with. People can directly approach the police commissioner of their zone and get their issues resolved. They need not come to Infantry Road (CCoP office). The commissioners have been vested with the same legal powers as the CCoP, barring the authority to invoke prohibitory orders under the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita),” he added.
“The earlier Central Crime Branch (CCB), which used to come under commissioner of police, has now been changed to Anti-Rowdy Squad & Crime Control and is headed by a senior ADGP-rank officer.
He reports to me and I report to the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP). This is the chain of command. Similarly, I have a group call with the five commissioners twice a day. As their senior colleague, I am here to advise them. Legally and administratively, they are independent,” explained the CCoP.
Recently, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar warned police against real estate dealings, drug links and corruption. Hithendra has proposed to the government to appoint retired district judges in the five commissionerates to give their opinion on civil and real estate disputes.
“The suggestion to appoint retired district judges is to limit free (police) discretion. The Home Minister has asked us to consult with the Advocate General as this would mean roping in the judiciary in administrative work, and also to have a complete, 360-degree look at the proposal. We have to collect data of such complaints from the Lokayukta as well,” said Hithendra.
Speaking about drug menace in the city, he said while Bengaluru may not have the same scale of drug abuse as many other cities, the police are not taking it lightly and will take all necessary steps and rope in specialised agencies to ensure a drug-free city, as part of the government’s commitment of a drug-free Karnataka by 2028.
On being appointed the first CCoP, Hithendra said he is happy and grateful but the post comes with a lot of responsibility. “The government wants Bengaluru to grow not only as the tech city but also as a cultural centre and happening city. The city police is fully geared up for the forthcoming Diljit Dosanjh concert. We are aware of the threat mail.
This sort of threat was also issued in other cities where he has performed. We are taking all necessary steps to ensure a safe and incident-free concert on November 29. Last year’s Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede was unfortunate, but one incident should not colour people’s perception of Bengaluru. We will bring back concerts and big-ticket events to the city,” assured the new top cop.