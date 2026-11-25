BENGALURU: Tech-driven data suggests that maximum number of bookings for late evening shows/events/films made by women are from Bengaluru, which goes to prove that it is a safe city for women, said the first and newly appointed Chief Commissioner of Police (CCoP), Bengaluru, R Hithendra, in an exclusive chat with TNIE.

An IPS officer of 1996 batch, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Hithendra took the reins of the city as the first CCoP from his predecessor and batchmate Seemant Kumar Singh on November 18, following the restructuring of Bengaluru City Police (BCP) into five commissionerates and Anti Rowdy Squad, Traffic and Crime Control units.

“As per Make My Trip (MMT) data, the maximum number of women who book for late evening shows/events etc are from Bengaluru. It is heartening to know that women feel safe in the city. Our endeavour, however, is to further improve upon their safety and security. The government’s priority is to make Bengaluru a world-class city, and for that ensuring law and order, women’s safety, cyber security and controlling drug menace are the main goals of the city police,” said Hithendra.

On restructuring of the BCP, he said the main reason was to “decentralise policing and make it more accessible to the people. The post of additional commissioner has been done away with. People can directly approach the police commissioner of their zone and get their issues resolved. They need not come to Infantry Road (CCoP office). The commissioners have been vested with the same legal powers as the CCoP, barring the authority to invoke prohibitory orders under the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita),” he added.

“The earlier Central Crime Branch (CCB), which used to come under commissioner of police, has now been changed to Anti-Rowdy Squad & Crime Control and is headed by a senior ADGP-rank officer.