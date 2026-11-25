BENGALURU: GalaxEye, a Bengaluru-based space technology company, on Tuesday announced that it had partnered with Bellatrix Aerospace to supply in-space propulsion systems for its next 30 Drishti Gen-II OptoSAR satellites.

The partnership was signed in the presence of V Narayanan, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO); Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe and Air Vice Marshal (AVM); and Manu Midha, Director General, Defence Space Agency.

Measured by satellite count, it is the largest business-to-business order one Indian private space company has placed since the sector opened to private players in 2020, said the IN-SPACe team.

GalaxEye builds satellites with its proprietary OptoSAR imaging technology, allowing customers to see any place on Earth through clouds, smoke and darkness. Bellatrix builds the thrusters that steer and position satellites once they reach orbit, with hardware already flight-tested on ISRO missions.

Bellatrix will design, build, test and deliver for 30 GalaxEye OptoSAR Gen-II satellites. Bellatrix’s thrusters will move each satellite from its rideshare drop-off into its assigned slot, maintain exact spacing against uneven atmospheric drag, and preserve the predictable revisit schedules that customers rely on.