BENGALURU: A bomb threat email was sent to the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) on November 9, warning that an improvised explosive device (IED) would be planted at singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Bengaluru on November 29. The North Division Cybercrime Police registered a case and are probing the matter.

A senior police officer said that on November 9, Shivaraj MJ, a police sub-inspector attached to the Madanayakanahalli police station, received a call from the control room around 3 pm, alerting him about a bomb threat email sent from weismith3727@gmail.com to the HDMC Commissioner’s email ID (commissioner.hdmc@gmail.com) and eedharawad@gmail.com.

The email claimed that the IED would be planted at Dosanjh’s concert at NICE Grounds in Madavara on November 29. It warned people against bringing children to the event and travelling by Metro. The email ended with a pro-Khalistan slogan, ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, the officer said. The police contacted the manager of the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, who confirmed that Dosanjh’s concert has been scheduled at NICE Grounds.

The North Division Cybercrime Police filed a case against an unidentified person under the IT Act and Sections 351 (criminal intimidation) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of BNS. The police said they are tracing the IP address and the origin of the email and police will inspect the concert venue ahead of the event as a precautionary measure.