Playing in front of a home crowd can bring its share of expectations. However, for Sai Pratheek K, the city offered an added reason to celebrate. Partnering with Ruban Kumar, the 26-year-old badminton player clinched the men’s doubles title at the KBA Diamond Jubilee India International Challenge, held here recently. The victory marked an encouraging start to their partnership, which has helped the duo find their footing on the international circuit.
The final saw Pratheek and Ruban take on Malaysia’s Lau Yi Sheng and Lee Yi Bo, eventually winning 21-15, 21-19. Recalling the tournament, the former says, “The home-court advantage made the experience enjoyable. We had a good start, but the semifinal was quite intense. The Thai players were more experienced and higher-ranked than us. We came back after being 15-20 down and managed to win in the third game. That gave us a lot of confidence going into the final.”
The victory was followed by another final appearance at the Telangana India International Challenge in November. However, the demanding schedule began to take its toll. Having played five matches in Bengaluru before travelling for another tournament, Pratheek admits that fatigue affected their performance. The pair eventually finished runners-up, losing to former partners Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy. “We weren’t able to play at our top level because our bodies weren’t at their best. But reaching the final is important for us right now. We have taken the result positively,” he says. Having previously played alongside Prasad and Roy, the decision to partner Ruban came after a period of inconsistent results. His partnership with Roy had taken them to a world ranking of 32, but maintaining that position proved difficult. “In doubles, sometimes things don’t go well and coaches take a call on changing partners. We have to accept that and move forward,” Pratheek shares, further adding that the change brought fresh energy and an opportunity to rebuild.
The journey to professional badminton was not something Pratheek had initially planned. Growing up in Ramamurthy Nagar, he first played football, following in his father Krishna Prasad’s footsteps. A former footballer, Prasad represented ITI for nearly a decade. An injury at 11 prompted him to consider an indoor sport for Pratheek. Going back to the early days, he remembers, “I told my dad one day that badminton looked fun and asked if I could give it a try. I picked it up quickly,” he recalls.
Starting around the age of 13, Pratheek soon began competing in state tournaments. His performances encouraged his father to enrol him in professional training. Moving away from home to train at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad was another significant adjustment. “It wasn’t easy in the beginning because all the top athletes train there. I came into the academy a little later and had to prove myself. I had to fight for my spot,” he says. Leaving behind home-cooked meals and the comfort of returning home after practise, he had to compete for his place among some of the country’s best.
The defining moment came in 2022 when he became part of India’s men’s badminton team that won silver at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Representing the country remains one of his proudest memories. Sharing the joy, he shares, “Winning a medal for India at that level was one of the biggest changes in my badminton career. It was a proud moment for me and my family. There are no words to describe it.” He also credits his father for instilling in him a simple principle that continues to guide him through difficult phases. “He always taught me to keep going, no matter what. Even during your lowest moments, you have to fight for your spot. Discipline and consistency matter, particularly when you have to start from zero again,” he shares his father’s mantra, now his.
For now, Pratheek has his sights set on breaking into the world’s top 50 and winning titles at the BWF Super 300 and Super 500 levels. His words carry a sense of clarity when he divulges his larger ambition to qualify for the Olympics. Having found renewed momentum with Ruban, the shuttler hopes the partnership will take him closer to that dream.