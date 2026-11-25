Playing in front of a home crowd can bring its share of expectations. However, for Sai Pratheek K, the city offered an added reason to celebrate. Partnering with Ruban Kumar, the 26-year-old badminton player clinched the men’s doubles title at the KBA Diamond Jubilee India International Challenge, held here recently. The victory marked an encouraging start to their partnership, which has helped the duo find their footing on the international circuit.

The final saw Pratheek and Ruban take on Malaysia’s Lau Yi Sheng and Lee Yi Bo, eventually winning 21-15, 21-19. Recalling the tournament, the former says, “The home-court advantage made the experience enjoyable. We had a good start, but the semifinal was quite intense. The Thai players were more experienced and higher-ranked than us. We came back after being 15-20 down and managed to win in the third game. That gave us a lot of confidence going into the final.”

The victory was followed by another final appearance at the Telangana India International Challenge in November. However, the demanding schedule began to take its toll. Having played five matches in Bengaluru before travelling for another tournament, Pratheek admits that fatigue affected their performance. The pair eventually finished runners-up, losing to former partners Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy. “We weren’t able to play at our top level because our bodies weren’t at their best. But reaching the final is important for us right now. We have taken the result positively,” he says. Having previously played alongside Prasad and Roy, the decision to partner Ruban came after a period of inconsistent results. His partnership with Roy had taken them to a world ranking of 32, but maintaining that position proved difficult. “In doubles, sometimes things don’t go well and coaches take a call on changing partners. We have to accept that and move forward,” Pratheek shares, further adding that the change brought fresh energy and an opportunity to rebuild.