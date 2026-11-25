You never know where you might chance upon a rare book. Take the case of Edgar Allan Poe’s first book of poetry, Tamerlane and Other Poems, published in 1827. Collectors searched for copies of it for decades. Then, on 29 February 1988, a Massachusetts fisherman discovered one while paging through a pile of agricultural tracts and fertiliser catalogues in an antiques barn in New Hampshire. He paid $15 for it. Eventually, he took it to Sotheby’s, where it was sold for $198,000. Some of my best discoveries as a bibliophile have happened in places where I least expected to find a book.

Recently, while returning from a family vacation, when we passed through Klamath Falls, a small town in Oregon, I stepped into the Klamath County Museum. On a shelf, almost casually displayed, was an early edition of Personal Memoirs of Ulysses S. Grant, the two-volume autobiography of the 18th President of the United States. Grant’s memoirs are widely regarded as among the finest presidential memoirs ever written. But the books were in terrible condition. And yet, the price was $100. I walked away without buying it.

The next morning, I found myself back at the museum, and this time there was no hesitation. But almost immediately after I bought it, excitement gave way to regret. I had acquired a rare book, but I had no idea where to take it for restoration. One of my bibliophilic friends connected me to the Ohio Book Store in Cincinnati, an institution that has been dealing in rare and antiquarian books for decades. One of their experts confirmed that first editions of Grant’s memoirs, published in 1885 and 1886, are difficult to find.

I sent the two volumes to Ohio for restoration. Six weeks later, they returned. The volumes had been completely rebound in genuine leather, with beautiful spine labels and gold lettering, and a custom slipcase. The irony, of course, was that the restoration cost me many times more than the books themselves. But that is the strange economics of collecting old books. The value is not always in what you pay for it. Sometimes the real value lies in recognising what others have overlooked and then being willing to preserve it. And when it is a rare book, even an imperfect copy is desirable.

Every old book carries at least two narratives: the story written inside it and the story of the book itself – who owned it, where it travelled, how it survived and why someone decided to preserve it. That is what I love about physical books. A digital file can contain the same words, but it cannot carry the fingerprints of history.

There is wonderful literature about such discoveries. Rebecca Rego Barry’s Rare Books Uncovered is filled with stories of extraordinary books emerging from ordinary places. David Meyer’s Memoirs of a Book Snake, a memoir of a lifelong book scout, captures another dimension of the obsession: the hunt itself. Meyer recounts finding remarkable books in auctions, used bookstores and unlikely corners, sometimes paying almost nothing for books whose significance had gone unnoticed.

The lesson is simple: the joy of collecting lies not in possession but in discovery. Because the rarest treasures don’t always reside in the prestigious places, but hide in plain sight.

(The writer’s views are personal)