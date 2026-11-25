BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has refused to quash the criminal proceedings against a city-based government doctor for allegedly attesting residential certificates as address proof for 14 Bangladeshi nationals, which helped them get Aadhaar card, passport and other documents as Indian citizens.

Justice HP Sandesh dismissed the petition filed in 2021 by Dr Lokesh, who is accused No 9 in the charge-sheet filed by Bellandur police based on a complaint by the Deputy Director of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Permitting the trial against him by dismissing the petition challenging the legality of the crime, charge-sheet and the order of July 14, 2020 passed by a magistrate taking cognisance of the offences under the provisions of IPC and the Foreigners Act, the court observed that the specific accusation is made in the charge-sheet that the doctor had helped 14 foreign nationals in getting Aadhaar card by attesting their residential proof.

The court said the counsel for the doctor also did not dispute the fact that he had attested the documents which were collected by the investigating officer and produced along with the charge-sheet.

The counsel for the doctor argued that the attestation was made when the proof of documents was produced. The magistrate, having received the investigation papers, did not apply his mind and took cognisance and issued the summons mechanically. Since he is a doctor, there is protection under Section 197 of CrPC, and there was no sanction from the competent authority to prosecute him, he argued.