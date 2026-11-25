BENGALURU: Gangammagudi police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his 23-year-old girlfriend by pushing her from the third floor of a lodge building near Abbigere Circle on November 19 after a dispute over their relationship.

The deceased has been identified as Aishwarya from Hassan. She worked with a private firm in the city. The accused, Santhosh, 26, works with a private company.

The police said initially a case of unnatural death was registered. However, after Aishwarya’s family members suspected some foul play, a detailed investigation was launched.

The couple checked into the lodge on November 19. However, after a quarrel between them around 8 pm, Santhosh allegedly pushed Aishwarya out of the room’s window. She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The investigation revealed that the couple had been in a relationship for three years. Though Aishwarya’s family members were initially against their relationship, they later relented. However, when the issue of marriage came up, Santhosh sought three years’ time. Even after three years, he continued to delay his wedding with Aishwarya and later claimed that his family was against their relationship.

Meanwhile, he allegedly threatened to make public Aishwarya’s private photographs and videos. After this, Aishwarya began distancing herself from Santhosh. But Santosh allegedly continued to pressure her to meet him and took her to the lodge.

The police said intense questioning and evidence, including CCTV footage, revealed that Santhosh had allegedly pushed Aishwarya from the third floor of the lodge building. He was arrested on November 21.