BENGALURU: Actors, writers, farmers’ organisations and trade union leaders on Wednesday extended support to accredited social health activists protesting at the Freedom Park here.

The activists’ indefinite protest seeking a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000 entered its ninth day with many facing health issues. Jubedha Begum, 36, from Hagaribommanahalli in Vijayanagara district complained of breathlessness, while Laxamma, 50, from Doddaballapura, experienced chest pain. Chandabi from Yadgir district was shifted to KC General Hospital after she complained of severe chest pain. Actor Vinod Raj recalled how health activists cared for him and his mother during the pandemic. “I have now lost my mother, but thousands of you are like mothers to me. I hope your demands will be met soon,” he said.

Actress Malavika Avinash described health activists as women who provide hope to others by taking care of their health.

Former Kannada Development Authority chairman SG Siddaramaiah criticised the government for remaining unresponsive to the demands of health activists.Writers Janagere Venkataramaiah and Dr Vasundhara Bhupathi expressed their solidarity with the protesting activists.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha state president Badagalapura Nagendra questioned the government’s claim that the treasury is empty when it could increase the ministers’ salaries and renovate Kumara Krupa.

MIDDAY MEAL WORKERS LAUNCH INDEFINITE STIR

Midday meal workers from across Karnataka on Wednesday launched an indefinite protest at Freedom Park, opposing the state government’s proposal to introduce “cluster kitchen” (centralised kitchen). This despite School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa assuring a delegation from the State Akshara Dasoha (Midday Meal) Workers’ Union on Monday (November 23) that cluster kitchens would not be set up. “We do not believe in Bangarappa’s promises, which is why we have decided to officially start this indefinite protest,” a worker said.