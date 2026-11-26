BENGALURU: A fan gathering and special screening of the Pakistani TV serial Dar-E-Nijat, scheduled to take place in the city on November 28 and December 5, have been cancelled following public outrage online over its theme and promotional campaign.

According to the police, two private events related to the serial were planned in the city. The first, organised by The Bloom Society Sisters’ Club, was scheduled for November 28 evening at Sheeshkebab in Frazer Town. The event was to be followed by a Persian and Arabic dinner.

However, the organiser later announced on social media that the event has been cancelled. The second screening, organised by The Star Club, was scheduled for December 5 at a private theatre. It was also cancelled following criticism over Pakistani dress code.

Chief Commissioner of Police R Hithendra said they were contacting the organisers to ascertain details.