BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Wednesday reviewed the progress of Banashankari Referral Hospital in Banashankari 2nd Stage, Karisandra Multi-Specialty Hospital, and Hosakerehalli Referral Hospital, as well as solid waste management in Padmanabhanagar constituency limits, accompanied by West City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag.

With a new 100-bed capacity building being constructed adjacent to Banashankari Referral Hospital building, the commissioner had instructed officials to swiftly complete the remaining construction work and commence medical services to benefit the public.

Similarly, with the 50-bed capacity Karisandra Multi-Specialty Hospital building ready, instructions were given to arrange a Public-Private Partnership model so the hospital functions with all facilities, including a yoga centre, physiotherapy etc.

The Commissioner instructed officials to ensure solid waste management is carried out properly within the constituency, and asked the Deputy General Manager to deploy marshals to systematically carry out patrol duties, and Junior Health Inspectors to supervise work. Zone-1 Joint Commissioner of West Corporation MSN Babu, Zonal Deputy Commissioner Shankareppa Vanikyala, heads of departments and officials were present.