BENGALURU: Continuing their struggle to save their dream homes, built around 24 years ago, residents of Balaji Layout, Prakruthi Township in Horamavu in Bengaluru East Taluk, have demanded a public consultation as well as revalidation of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) by South Western Railways (SWR), which will be executed by Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE), a Joint venture of the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways.

“The project’s Environmental Impact Assessment and the Social Impact Assessment are yet to be known; hence, there should be a public consultation and also a revalidation of the project,” the residents say in unison. Varkey Thomas, from Prakruthi Township Welfare Association, said, “What was conceived in 1983, is it relevant in the present context when the suburbs have been brought under the Greater Bengaluru Authority? If the land acquisition process identified encroached properties, why was this not intimated or surveyed and notified in 2022? To date, the boundaries have not been demarcated; earlier, some markings were done; recent new markings indicate more land acquisition.

What is the plan? Why is KIADB being selective in land acquisition? Are there vested interests operating? The preoperative budgets have exceeded the initial estimates, hence legitimate compensations being denied in the garb of encroachment.”

The residents opined that smaller dwellings and plot owners are being targeted. Larger apartment complexes are being spared in the interest of vote-bank politics. “Pertinent questions are posed by the aggrieved small landholding citizens towards the authorities regarding the ownership by Railways, and worried residents are awaiting response,” he said.