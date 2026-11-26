BENGALURU: In a horrific incident, an advocate allegedly killed his 39-year-old sister by assaulting her with a cricket bat following a quarrel over a long-standing property dispute at Junnasandra in Bellandur police station limits, on Wednesday morning. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Meenakshi, who worked at a tailoring shop and had been living apart from her husband for the past seven years. The accused, Jayaram (42), is an advocate.

According to the police, Meenakshi had been living with her two children, aged between 15 and 18, and her mother, Yellamma, in a house adjacent to her brother Jayaram’s residence on the same property in Junnasandra.

A property dispute had been ongoing between the siblings. As Meenakshi was staying with their mother, the accused had allegedly been pressuring her to vacate the house so that he could take possession of the property. However, Meenakshi refused to leave.

Around 11.30 am on Wednesday, a quarrel broke out between Meenakshi and her sister-in-law over vacating the house.

The latter allegedly informed Jayaram about the argument. Jayaram, who was away at the time, returned home and picked a fight with Meenakshi.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly assaulted her with a cricket bat, hitting her on the head and other parts of her body. Meanwhile, Meenakshi’s two children, who tried to rescue their mother, were also allegedly assaulted by the accused, police said.

The police added that Meenakshi was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead due to severe head injuries. Jayaram fled the scene after the attack.

A murder case was registered at the Bellandur police station.