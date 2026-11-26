BENGALURU: Karnataka organised a statewide mega blood donation drive on Wednesday, aiming to set a national record for the highest blood collection in a single day. Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader inaugurated the ‘Karnataka Record-Breaking Mega Blood Donation Camp-2026’ at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on the occasion of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day. He also donated blood as part of the initiative.

The drive was organised simultaneously at district and taluk centres across the state, with thousands of people participating. Khader said it was encouraging to see young people turn up in large numbers to donate blood, with several more joining the initiative at centres across Karnataka. The camps remained open until 6 pm on Wednesday.

Healthy individuals aged between 18 and 65 years, weighing at least 45 kg, were eligible to donate blood. Every donor received a certificate of appreciation.

The campaign was aimed at encouraging voluntary blood donation. Through simultaneous camps across district and taluk centres, the state is working towards creating a national record in single-day blood collection.