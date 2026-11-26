BENGALURU: Only 15% of motorcyclists in Karnataka wear helmets correctly, while helmet use in Bengaluru has declined sharply from 88% to 56%, a road safety study has found, raising concerns over compliance with mandatory helmet rules.

The Status Summary Report 2026: Road Safety Risk Factors in Karnataka State, India, released at NIMHANS on Wednesday, found that correct helmet use in Bengaluru had also fallen from 34% to 25%. Correct use refers to wearing a standardised full face or half face helmet securely fastened.

The study was conducted by NIMHANS with technical support from Johns Hopkins International Injury Research Unit under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety.

Statewide, overall helmet use stood at 30%, with compliance significantly lower outside the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region (BMR), at 22%, compared with 56% in BMR. Pillion riders were particularly vulnerable, with only 5% wearing helmets correctly, compared with 19% of motorcycle riders.

The study also found that adult seat-belt use across Karnataka was just 22%, with compliance at 40% in BMR and 15% in the rest of the State. Child restraint use was below 1%, exposing young children travelling in vehicles to serious risks in crashes. Speeding was recorded among 24% of vehicles, with SUVs (38%), sedans (36%) and light vehicles (34%) among those exceeding posted speed limits.

The findings are based on more than one million road user and vehicle observations across 48 sites for each risk factor area between December 2025 and June 2026.

Karnataka Traffic and Road Safety Commissioner K Parashurama said behavioural studies at the state level had not been conducted earlier and called for making surveillance a routine part of road safety action plans to enable targeted enforcement.

The report recommends focused enforcement, road engineering interventions and strategic communication to improve compliance and reduce crashes and injuries.