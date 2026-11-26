BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) engineers had to struggle for nearly three hours on Wednesday to fix a damaged valve in the pipeline network near Agara village, Sector-1 HSR Layout, briefly turning the entire stretch into a rivulet.

According to engineers at the site, the pipeline valve was old, and it is suspected that heavy vehicular movement had damaged the valve which had burst in the afternoon. It was a 600-diameter pipeline network, and the reason for water gushing out was storage in the pipeline up to 1km. “Today the board took up maintenance and shut down water supply, else wastage would have been double,” said an engineer.

The engineers say the network also aligns with the valley point, hence more water was gushing out due to pressure between 2pm and 4.30pm. “We deployed JCB machines to cut open the earth and divert the water to a nearby drain, and then replace the valve.

The pipeline is a major source of water for Koramangala and Ejipura in BTM,” said an engineer. Residents of the area say they have been noticing water leaking from the pipeline for months and a wet surface, and suspected there could be a leak, due to which the footpath and road surface were damaged.

“Water gushing on to the road impacted traffic as vehicles had to slow down. We urge the board to conduct periodical inspections and fix issues in advance,” said BNR Reddy, chairman, HSR RWA Federation.