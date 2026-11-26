BENGALURU: Konanakunte lake in the city was inspected by Upalokayukta-1, Justice K N Phaneendra and Upalokayukta-2, Justice B Veerappa, on Wednesday.

During the inspection, it was observed that the entry of untreated sewage water into the lake had been stopped. However, foul smell, accumulation of waste and silt, and damage to certain portions of the lake embankment were noticed.

Therefore, the Upa Lokayuktas issued directions to the concerned officials to clean the lake using modern machinery, remove accumulated silt and ensure weekly application of bleaching powder to prevent foul smell.

They also directed to ensure supply of treated sewage water to the lake to maintain adequate water levels and utilise the water for gardening purposes. The concerned officials of BWSSB and Horticulture are to be made parties to this case to repair the damaged embankment, plant trees and install seating arrangements wherever feasible and also on the northern side of the lake for the benefit of the public.

It was also instructed to clear the waste accumulated in the drain outside the lake, cover the drain with slabs and ensure that wastewater does not enter the park, provide approximately 7-foot-high fencing around the transformer to prevent public dumping of waste around the transformer outside the lake, construct public toilets and provide drinking water facilities to the public who come for walk, improve the lake pathway by providing cobblestone paving.

The concerned officials were instructed to take necessary action to improve the cleanliness, maintenance and overall development of Konanakunte Lake for the benefit of the public. During the inspection, complainant Vishwaraj, Assistant Registrar of Enquiries-6, K B Patil and various other officials were present.