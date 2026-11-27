BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said that e-khatas will be delivered free of cost through WhatsApp to about 24 lakh property owners across the five city corporations under GBA jurisdiction.

Under the State Government’s 6th guarantee, ‘Bhu-Guarantee - My Khata, My Right’, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the five city corporations are sending e-khata certificates in PDF format, free of cost, directly to the WhatsApp number of property owners across Bengaluru.

“Property owners will receive their e-khata as a PDF attachment, along with their unique ePID number. They can download and preserve the certificate digitally without visiting any government office or approaching any intermediary,” he said, and added that the WhatsApp message also provides the link to the official GBA e-Aasthi portal (https://GBAeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in), where citizens can use their ePID to apply online for corrections or mutation.

This initiative takes government services directly to citizens, eliminates unnecessary office visits and promotes transparent, accessible and citizen-friendly service delivery. “All property owners are requested to check their WhatsApp messages for their e-khata PDF,” Rao added.

No e-khata open house tomorrow, to resume on Dec 5

In view of a public holiday on Saturday (Nov 28), the Chief Commissioner said the e-khata ‘open house programme’ will not be held on November 28 across the five City Corporations under the GBA; however, the same will resume from December 5 at all 62 ARO offices across the GBA jurisdiction.