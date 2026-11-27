BENGALURU: The Government School Development Forum (Sarkari Shaale Abhivrudhi Vedike) launched an indefinite protest at Freedom Park on Thursday, demanding that the state government immediately withdraw the ‘Our School, Our Responsibility’ scheme, which encourages private educational institutions to “adopt” government schools.

The forum’s agenda lay in the full realisation of the scope of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which holds state governments squarely responsible for the imparting fair education to children. In this context, the protesters strongly condemned the state government’s move to delegate the responsibility of schools’ upkeep to private institutions.

“The RTE Act was formulated by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. The very party that drafted the Act is now violating it,” the protesters said.

The group had previously written to additional chief secretary to the Karnataka government (Department of School Education and Literacy) Rashmi Mahesh, demanding the withdrawal of the scheme, and the announcement of an action plan for the comprehensive implementation of the RTE Act within three months. The protesters sought a written assurance from the CM on the fulfilment of their demands with a clear timeline.

Educationist Prof Niranjanaradhya VP, who was among the protesters, said it is the constitutional duty of the Karnataka government to provide the necessary teachers and infrastructure to the state’s schools to provide standardised and quality education.