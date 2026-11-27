BENGALURU: The 59th City Civil and Sessions Court has directed the prison authorities to provide appropriate medical care to actor Darshan, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, and shift him to Victoria Hospital for treatment if necessary, after he sought medical attention for his back pain.

On Thursday, the judge heard the application filed by Darshan. Before the hearing, the medical officer of Bengaluru Central Prison submitted a medical report to the court stating that Darshan had been provided physiotherapy. After examining the report, the judge directed the prison authorities to provide appropriate treatment to relieve his pain and take him to Victoria Hospital if necessary. The court also granted time to the prosecution to file its objections and adjourned the hearing to Monday.

Earlier, senior counsel Hashmath Pasha, appearing for Darshan, submitted that his client had been suffering from chronic back pain for nearly 12 years and had been receiving epidural injections to manage the pain.

However, he had not received the injections since being lodged in prison. He submitted that Darshan had received physiotherapy only twice since November 7, administered by medical support staff. As his pain had worsened, he required from a specialist or an experienced medical practitioner.