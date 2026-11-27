BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based journalist and author Ramjee Chandran launched his second book, ‘Bengaluru: The Comprehensive History to the Dawn of Independence’ at Bangalore International Centre (BIC) in Domlur on Thursday evening.

The launch began with an introduction by Ramjee Chandran, and the book was released by Karthik Venkatesh, Executive Editor at Penguin, who also edited Chandran’s work. Venkatesh said it is a work that will be enjoyed by all those who call themselves Bengalureans and also by history enthusiasts. A more in-depth introduction to the history of Bengaluru was given by Chiranjiv Singh, retired IAS officer and former ambassador.

Singh said the book is like a “purana”, and is an all-inclusive history of Bengaluru. He said if any other literature on the city were to be written, it would use Chandran’s novel as a reference point.

Singh also shared anecdotes from his time in the administrative service in Bengaluru, stories of urban planning and the city’s long-standing water problems, its weather and more. He spoke of an incident related to Lalbagh’s famous rock, a central feature of the book and Bengaluru itself, and how it was declared a geological monument that needed to be protected.

Chandran said much of his process of writing the novel involved reading several geological research papers and accounts in order to understand the story of Bengaluru. He shared his fascination with the ‘petes’ or what he described as “malls set up by Kempegowda” as a space for cultural exchange. These ‘petes’ are what made Bengaluru what it is at its core: a cosmopolitan space for stories and culture to be exchanged, he said. “None of us can really understand how secular the pete was,” he said, adding that it held space for people of all linguistic and caste backgrounds to intermingle.

Retired professor MV Srinivas, from the Department of History at Mysore University, praised the book for its comprehensive telling of Karnataka’s history, something which he stated has been missing in the academic space.