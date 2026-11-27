BENGALURU: The State government has announced the creation of ten tree parks on existing forest land in and around Bengaluru, using corporate funds. Experts, though, have pointed out that the authorities are hoodwinking people and the courts, as no new parks are being created.

On directions of the State government, the forest department has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) which would be placed before the cabinet for approval on November 30. “The tree parks will be created under the Nagaravana scheme of the Central government, and where citizens can walk around in lung spaces. DPRs have been prepared and submitted to the government for approval,” said Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban, Y Chakrapani.

While the timeline for execution of the project depends upon the MoUs signed, Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Ramalinga Reddy has set a one-year deadline.

The tree parks are proposed to be created using around Rs 223crore from the State government, and funds procured under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER), on 528 hectares (1,304.71 acres).

Another senior forest official admitted, “It was decided to use existing forest areas as it is difficult to find even 10 acres of land for greening. Also, the government has realised that creation of a lung space like Cubbon Park will take over 30 years, and will not suffice its purpose.”

While forest officials maintain they will remain the custodians of the land and maintain the parks, they also admitted there was no guarantee for the future as this clause was not included.

Native species to be planted

The DPR stated that existing eucalyptus trees and acacia plantations will be removed and native species planted instead.