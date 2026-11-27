BENGALURU: The State government has announced the creation of ten tree parks on existing forest land in and around Bengaluru, using corporate funds. Experts, though, have pointed out that the authorities are hoodwinking people and the courts, as no new parks are being created.
On directions of the State government, the forest department has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) which would be placed before the cabinet for approval on November 30. “The tree parks will be created under the Nagaravana scheme of the Central government, and where citizens can walk around in lung spaces. DPRs have been prepared and submitted to the government for approval,” said Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban, Y Chakrapani.
While the timeline for execution of the project depends upon the MoUs signed, Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Ramalinga Reddy has set a one-year deadline.
The tree parks are proposed to be created using around Rs 223crore from the State government, and funds procured under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER), on 528 hectares (1,304.71 acres).
Another senior forest official admitted, “It was decided to use existing forest areas as it is difficult to find even 10 acres of land for greening. Also, the government has realised that creation of a lung space like Cubbon Park will take over 30 years, and will not suffice its purpose.”
While forest officials maintain they will remain the custodians of the land and maintain the parks, they also admitted there was no guarantee for the future as this clause was not included.
Native species to be planted
The DPR stated that existing eucalyptus trees and acacia plantations will be removed and native species planted instead.
Foresters also said that only 7-8% of existing forest patches will be used for non-forestry works, including creation of walking paths and civic facilities, but were not certain how people’s movement would be restricted to the existing demarcated area.
Citing the example of Turahalli forest patch, a senior official said, “The number of man-leopard conflicts have increased after a portion was opened to the people. Similarly, man-elephant conflict increased after the Roerich Estate was opened for eco-tourism. While there is no wildlife in the identified forest patches, curtailing people and ensuring biodiversity is intact in the remaining area will be a challenge.”
Noted environmentalist and retired forest officer AN Yellappa Reddy said, “This is nothing but cheating. The government is manipulating facts with the existing forest patch. There is no creation or addition of lung space, or increase in green cover. The existing one is being meddled with.”
He added that the reason of space shortage is not acceptable. “The government is regularly recovering large land parcels. The AT Ramaswamy report gives a list of encroachers. One-third of the recovered land parcels should be used for creation of lung spaces. This is edaphic (soil) climatic climax (a factor influenced by ecological succession shaped by soil conditions and prevailing regional climate), for there is no scientific understanding of the ground reality,” he said.
Noted civic expert Kathyayini Chamaraj said, “It is ironic that on one hand, trees are being marked for axing to make way for tunnel roads, underpasses and flyovers, and on the other, tree parks are announced. Decades-old eucalyptus trees and acacia plantations will be axed and seedlings will be planted, which will take decades to grow. The government has no funds to improve schools and healthcare facilities or even address the problems of ASHA workers. While there is a need to increase green cover in Bengaluru, the government needs to get its priorities in order.”