BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Bengaluru will soon inaugurate its point merge system (PMS) for aircraft movement at the airport, effectively becoming the first airport in South Asia to operationalise the technology.

The system makes the landings of multiple aircraft smoother by directing them to one aerial fixed point, sequentially, thereby streamlining the landing process as a whole.

The airport was chosen for the system’s implementation by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. While the system has not “officially” begun yet, trials have already been conducted, with an Akasa Air flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru on September 9 being the first flight to utilise the system.

“This [system] can make arrivals more predictable, reduce unnecessary flying time and communication, and help lower fuel consumption and emissions. Already in use at airports around the world, its introduction in Bengaluru is an exciting step forward for Indian aviation. Thrilled to have operated this landmark flight and to be part of a collaborative effort by the Airports Authority of India, DGCA, air navigation teams and airlines to make aviation safer, smarter and more efficient,” the airline stated via a post on X.

The traditional form of radio vectoring acts as a redundant stressor on both controllers and pilots on approach. Controllers have to consistently monitor the exact movements of multiple aircraft, which becomes tricky in heavy-traffic airspaces. It also requires a lot of constant communication between pilots and air traffic controllers as the former get closer to their final approaches.

By having a specific point before the final approach, towards which an aircraft can fly on a route depending on the air traffic around the airport at the time, approaches become smoother and faster, saving fuel and making the entire airport thoroughfare efficient.