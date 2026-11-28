BENGALURU: Actor Vinay Pathak still considers himself a student of the stage. Known for his performances in films such as Bheja Fry, Khosla Ka Ghosla and Johnny Gaddaar, Pathak has shuttled between cinema, television and theatre in his career. Returning to Bengaluru with The Thing with Feathers, directed by Rajat Kapoor, the actor is looking forward to reconnecting with a city whose theatre culture he has come to admire.

Explaining the inception, Pathak says the initial months were spent developing an idea, with the writing team coming on board later to organise and script the material. Set against the backdrop of the 20th century, the production draws from a period marked by wars, together with innovation and political upheaval. “What drew me to it was the kind of theatre that I like to do.

We are trying to tell the story like a bird’s-eye view of the beginning of the 20th century. So much has happened during that period that it naturally got everybody’s attention,” he adds. The play, also featuring Chandrachoor Rai, Neil Bhoopalam and Bhavya Rampal, follows two couples, one in Punjab and another in England, whose lives unfold against the turbulent backdrop of the first half of the 20th century.

The production does not attempt to recreate historical events as they happened. The first and second World Wars, the Korean War and inventions such as the telephone and aeroplane are all fictionalised. Pathak highlights that the events of the period have had a lasting influence on the world today.

The title has multiple references. Pathak plays a bird alongside fellow actor Mantra Mugdh, connecting to the production’s bird’s-eye perspective. The team also drew inspiration from poet Emily Dickinson’s Hope is the Thing with Feathers. The expression birds of a feather flock together offered another interpretation.