BENGALURU: Actor Vinay Pathak still considers himself a student of the stage. Known for his performances in films such as Bheja Fry, Khosla Ka Ghosla and Johnny Gaddaar, Pathak has shuttled between cinema, television and theatre in his career. Returning to Bengaluru with The Thing with Feathers, directed by Rajat Kapoor, the actor is looking forward to reconnecting with a city whose theatre culture he has come to admire.
Explaining the inception, Pathak says the initial months were spent developing an idea, with the writing team coming on board later to organise and script the material. Set against the backdrop of the 20th century, the production draws from a period marked by wars, together with innovation and political upheaval. “What drew me to it was the kind of theatre that I like to do.
We are trying to tell the story like a bird’s-eye view of the beginning of the 20th century. So much has happened during that period that it naturally got everybody’s attention,” he adds. The play, also featuring Chandrachoor Rai, Neil Bhoopalam and Bhavya Rampal, follows two couples, one in Punjab and another in England, whose lives unfold against the turbulent backdrop of the first half of the 20th century.
The production does not attempt to recreate historical events as they happened. The first and second World Wars, the Korean War and inventions such as the telephone and aeroplane are all fictionalised. Pathak highlights that the events of the period have had a lasting influence on the world today.
The title has multiple references. Pathak plays a bird alongside fellow actor Mantra Mugdh, connecting to the production’s bird’s-eye perspective. The team also drew inspiration from poet Emily Dickinson’s Hope is the Thing with Feathers. The expression birds of a feather flock together offered another interpretation.
The production also brings Pathak and Kapoor together once again. Their association has extended across several projects, with both sharing an interest in collaborative and experimental theatre. Pathak credits their professional equation to the freedom they found in working together, further sharing, “There is an amazing working relationship with the director and the writer in him and the actor that I provide to him, with him, around him. Together, we find a platform where we tell a story that we want to tell in the way we want to tell it. We are constantly questioning ourselves and each other and striving to grow.”
Having started his theatre journey in 1994, Pathak has witnessed considerable changes in the performing arts over the years. His experience has given him opportunities to work in different formats, but the immediacy of live continues to hold his interest – something he describes as excitement and nervous energy.
Despite 32 years in theatre, Pathak is uncomfortable with being called a legend. The suggestion during the interview prompts a playful exchange, with the actor laughing off the label. “I honestly feel like I’ve just started. I don’t know so much about theatre and there is so much more to explore and evolve. It does sound like a long time, but I feel like a novice,” he says. Pathak is quite encouraged by the renewed interest in theatre-going, especially after the pandemic, while he also has an optimistic view of contemporary theatre audiences. He believes today’s audiences are more evolved than those of previous decades. The increasing participation of young people in theatre is particularly encouraging, the 58-year-old actor adds.
The city is among the places he looks forward to visiting, placing it alongside Delhi as a second home. His association with Ranga Shankara has been a recurring part of these visits and he has watched the city’s theatre scene develop over the past two decades.
“I love what Bengaluru’s theatre culture has evolved into. It is absolutely informing to see new playwrights, storytellers, experimental, avant-garde and traditional theatre. Bengaluru is a sensational place for theatre audiences and theatre-makers. I’m gung-ho about coming here,” his affection is evident as he expresses his fondness for namma ooru, much like his curiosity for a medium that continues to offer him new possibilities.
(The Thing with Feathers will be staged on December 18 at Jnana Jyoti Auditorium, Palace Road)