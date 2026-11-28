BENGALURU: As part of the ‘Freedom from Waste’ (Tyajyadinda Swatantra) campaign, Bengaluru South City Corporation has levied a Rs 39,800 fine on commercial establishments, street vendors, and members of the public for failing to segregate waste at the source, using banned single-use plastics, and illegally dumping garbage on the roadside.

Corporation Commissioner K N Ramesh said that during an inspection in HSR Layout, they found that ‘Classic Converge’ violated Bulk Waste Generator rules by failing to segregate waste at the source and was using banned garbage covers. “Due to the rule violation, a fine of Rs. 15,000 was imposed on the establishment, and a warning was issued regarding scientific waste segregation,” he informed.

“Special awareness and enforcement drives regarding Solid Waste Management and the Single-Use Plastic (SUP) ban were conducted across all wards of the BTM Assembly Constituency. Shopkeepers and street vendors were educated about solid waste management rules and the ill effects of using banned plastics.

A total fine of Rs. 22,800 was collected across 52 cases in the BTM constituency, including Rs. 8,200 from 19 cases registered during the inspection on November 25, and Rs. 14,600 from 33 cases registered during today’s drive, according to a release from BSCC.

In Singasandra ward limits, Rs 1,000 was imposed on an individual for illegally dumping garbage on the roadside near the Bosch company point on Central Jail Road, and Rs 1,000 on a street vendor using banned single-use plastic on Parappana Agrahara Main Road, totalling Rs 2,000. With this, a total fine of Rs. 39,800 has been collected within the corporation’s limits, the release added.