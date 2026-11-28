BENGALURU: When you take your vehicle for a wash next time, be cautious as it may turn fatal. In a freak accident that occurred on Monday (November 23), a 22-year-old tempo traveller owner-cum-driver was electrocuted while assisting in washing his vehicle at a service centre in Thalaghattapura in Bengaluru.

The deceased, Arun V, had taken his vehicle to Nidhi Car Washing Centre near Ramaiah Circle, close to Aditya Residency in Gollahalli, Anjanapura, at around 1.30 pm on Monday. At approximately 3 pm, he suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

His mother, Gowramma (47), has lodged a complaint with the Thalaghattapura police, alleging that the incident occurred due to the car washing centre owners’ and staff’s failure to maintain electrical equipment and follow basic electrical safety measures.

B’luru car wash centre’s owner, staff booked

Based on the victim’s mother’s complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against the centre’s owners and staff, identified as Srinivas, Bhagyamma, Akshay and Ramya. No arrests have been made yet as the police await a report from the Electrical Inspectorate.

Arun’s brother, Kiran V, said the family had been receiving calls asking them to settle the matter. He alleged that the electric current passed through the pressure washer gun Arun was holding, killing him instantly.

“Along with my brother, his friend Sharan also suffered severe burns. Sharan is undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital, and his condition is critical.