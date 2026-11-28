BENGALURU: The 300-metre four-lane underpass at Wind Tunnel Road, National Aerospace Limited and Challaghatta Junction on Old Airport Road, started earlier this year, is now almost 80 per cent complete, as earth movers have made space for precast structures. According to engineers, the underpass, being built at a cost of Rs 19.5crore, is likely to become operational by January 2027.

The remaining retaining wall construction towards HP Petrol Bunk side has been completed, and soil excavation and underground work is nearing completion. The contractor had been given a January deadline.

“Workers are facing challenges at the site, as there is a 300-diameter Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) water pipeline. We are coordinating with BWSSB engineers to shift the line and other utilities. By next week, precast boxes will be erected on one side and by the end of December, the process will be completed, and traffic will be allowed.

In January, the other side of the box will also be completed, and traffic will be moving on both sides,” said an engineer at the site.Work should have started in 2023 under the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Project Wing, but Bengaluru Traffic Police denied permission, citing heavy VVIP movement on the stretch as they take Old Airport to catch chartered flights.