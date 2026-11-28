BENGALURU: The state government on Friday issued a show cause notice to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) over the alleged discrepancies in the measurement of ethanol and motor gasoline at its terminal at Devanagonthi in Bengaluru.

The government directed the oil marketing company (OMC) to respond to its notice within seven days, warning that failure to provide a satisfactory explanation could invite legal and departmental action against its terminal and individuals responsible for it.

After finding that ethanol is being blended with petrol in quantities exceeding the E20 limit prescribed by the Union government, Karnataka’s Legal Metrology Department inspected the terminals of OMCs, Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad said.

According to a press release from the minister’s office, an examination of mass flow meters revealed an excess supply of 14 litres of ethanol for every 3,000 litres. Conversely, it was found that the quantity of motor gasoline supplied was 4 to 6 litres short for every 3,000 litres.

On November 25, officials from the Legal Metrology Department tested the mass flow meters at the IOCL terminal in Devanagonthi using the ‘master proving’ method. The test revealed that the meter at Bay No 9 dispensed an excess of 14 litres of ethanol for every 3,000 litres, while a shortfall of 4 to 6 litres was observed in motor gasoline.