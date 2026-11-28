BENGALURU: A 22-year-old nursing graduate from Keralam was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend at a lodge near Tawakkal Dargah in Cottonpet police limits on Friday morning.

The police have arrested the accused, Gokul Krishna, 23, of Kollam district in Keralam. The deceased, Ganga, hailed from Adoor in Keralam.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ganga and Krishna were in a relationship for over four years. Both had completed their nursing course at a private college in Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru. While Krishna worked as a consultant, Ganga was looking for a job. They came to Bengaluru on Thursday morning and checked into Regency Inn Lodge in Cottonpet.

Around 11 am on Friday, a quarrel broke out between them when Krishna allegedly stabbed Ganga in her abdomen. He later alerted the lodge staff about the incident, following which they informed the police. Ganga was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, the police said.

A murder case has been registered at Cottonpet police station based on a complaint from Ganga’s family. The police suspect that differences in their relationship may have led to Ganga’s murder.