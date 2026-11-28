BENGALURU: A 25-year-old man was shot dead and two others were injured after a former gram panchayat member allegedly opened fire on them with his double-barrel gun from his house. The victims were standing outside his house following a quarrel over the alleged encroachment of 10 guntas of land reserved under the Ashraya housing scheme at Solur village in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district.

The deceased has been identified as Likhith Gowda, who worked at a private firm. The accused, Ramesh Gowda (50), a former gram panchayat member, has been arrested. Both were residents of Solur village.

Bengaluru Rural SP Chandrakant M V said that three acres and 25 guntas of land had been allotted to Solur village under the government’s Ashraya housing scheme. About a week ago, officials conducted a survey of the land. Around 10 guntas had been earmarked for a road, but Ramesh had allegedly encroached upon it, the SP said.

While earthmovers were carrying out the cleaning work on Friday morning, Ramesh arrived carrying a gun concealed in a gunny bag. He interrupted the work and started arguing with those present. When villagers questioned his actions, he took out his double-barrel gun and opened fire, targeting the earthmover. The earthmover driver moved the vehicle towards Ramesh in an attempt to protect himself, following which the accused fled to his house.

The SP added that following the incident, a group of people rushed to Ramesh’s house and gathered outside. Likhith was recording a video on his mobile phone when Ramesh allegedly opened fire at him through a window of his house. Likhith sustained a gunshot injury to his abdomen and collapsed. Two others, identified as Bharath and Kemparaju, tried to grab the gun from the accused. However, Ramesh fired two more rounds, injuring Bharath and Kemparaju. Ramesh has been taken into police custody.