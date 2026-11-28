BENGALURU: Bengaluru will get a taste of Japanese cinema, with the Japanese Film Festival bringing six films spanning animation, drama, mystery, suspense and supernatural storytelling to the city on November 28 and 29. Organised by the Japan Foundation, the festival will be held at PVR Nexus Koramangala, offering film enthusiasts an opportunity to explore Japanese storytelling through different genres and cinematic styles.
The selection this year brings together films by acclaimed filmmakers that have found audiences internationally. While Japanese animation continues to draw a dedicated following in India, the festival also hopes to introduce viewers to live-action films that explore human relationships and more unconventional narratives.
The choice of films was guided by the intention to introduce audiences to different aspects of Japanese filmmaking. Explaining the thought behind the curation, Kurumi Otake, director of arts and culture at The Japan Foundation, New Delhi, says, “We want audiences to appreciate that Japanese cinema is not limited to anime or samurai films. It encompasses a remarkable range of genres, themes and fimmaking styles.”
Among the highlights are Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume and The Place Promised in Our Early Days, which offer a glimpse into different stages of the filmmaker’s career.
Known for his visual storytelling and emotionally engaging narratives, Shinkai combines elements of science fiction and human relationships in his films. Suzume, which received international recognition and theatrical releases, explores loss and resilience through an expansive animated world. His earlier work, The Place Promised in Our Early Days, blends science fiction with an intimate story of longing and separation.
The festival also features Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, an animated retelling of the Indian epic that brings an interesting cultural connection to the selection.
The film offers an opportunity to see a popular narrative interpreted through Japanese animation, underlining how stories can cross geographical and cultural boundaries through cinema.
Moving away from animation, Tokyo Taxi, directed by veteran filmmaker Yoji Yamada, takes a more grounded route, exploring human connections and everyday encounters through a journey. The film is joined by The Girl Who Sees, which ventures into horror and the supernatural, and Suzuki=Bakudan, a suspense-driven narrative that draws audiences into mystery and tension.
The selection is deliberately spread across genres, with the organisers keen to ensure that the festival is not viewed solely as a platform for anime. Japanese cinema encompasses a wide range of filmmaking traditions, themes and visual styles, and the programming seeks to introduce audiences to some of these lesser-explored spaces.
The growing popularity of Japanese animation has brought younger Indian audiences closer to Japanese cinema. However, Otake says the festival also hopes to encourage viewers to take a chance on underrated titles. “A film festival should not only respond to existing audience preferences, but also create opportunities for audiences to discover something they may not have explored before.”
Securing screening rights and preparing films for theatrical exhibition in India involves coordination with several stakeholders apart from certification and technical requirements, as Otake further shares, “There are also logistical considerations, including obtaining the appropriate screening formats, film certification in India and coordinating theatrical arrangements across different cities. Despite the challenges, we remain committed to bringing Japanese films to Indian audiences,” adding that such festivals provide a key platform for introducing films that may otherwise have limited opportunities for theatrical display here in India.
She further opines that cinema remains one of the most effective mediums of cultural exchange, allowing audiences to experience another society through its characters, emotions and stories. With films ranging from animated fantasy to intimate dramas, the festival hopes to encourage curiosity about Japan, particularly among younger audiences and strengthen the cultural ties between the two countries.
(Tickets are available on PVR Cinemas and bookmyshow.com)