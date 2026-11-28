BENGALURU: Bengaluru will get a taste of Japanese cinema, with the Japanese Film Festival bringing six films spanning animation, drama, mystery, suspense and supernatural storytelling to the city on November 28 and 29. Organised by the Japan Foundation, the festival will be held at PVR Nexus Koramangala, offering film enthusiasts an opportunity to explore Japanese storytelling through different genres and cinematic styles.

The selection this year brings together films by acclaimed filmmakers that have found audiences internationally. While Japanese animation continues to draw a dedicated following in India, the festival also hopes to introduce viewers to live-action films that explore human relationships and more unconventional narratives.

The choice of films was guided by the intention to introduce audiences to different aspects of Japanese filmmaking. Explaining the thought behind the curation, Kurumi Otake, director of arts and culture at The Japan Foundation, New Delhi, says, “We want audiences to appreciate that Japanese cinema is not limited to anime or samurai films. It encompasses a remarkable range of genres, themes and fimmaking styles.”

Among the highlights are Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume and The Place Promised in Our Early Days, which offer a glimpse into different stages of the filmmaker’s career.

Known for his visual storytelling and emotionally engaging narratives, Shinkai combines elements of science fiction and human relationships in his films. Suzume, which received international recognition and theatrical releases, explores loss and resilience through an expansive animated world. His earlier work, The Place Promised in Our Early Days, blends science fiction with an intimate story of longing and separation.

The festival also features Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, an animated retelling of the Indian epic that brings an interesting cultural connection to the selection.