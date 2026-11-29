BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police took around 200 people from Maurya Circle and around 10 from near Vidhana Soudha into preventive custody for launching a campaign seeking withdrawal of the Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations and Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Order, 2021, commonly called as the Licensing Order.

The protesters asserted that the right to protest is the cornerstone of any democracy. Members of trade unions, Dalit organisations, groups working for the rights of slum dwellers, student unions, women’s rights groups, and other progressive organisations participated in the protest. Leaders of various organisations addressed the protestors.

Isaac Amruthraj from Slum Janara Sanghatane said, “It is meaningless for slum dwellers to protest in Freedom Park to demand repair of a borewell, or worse, to resist sudden unlawful eviction.”

Demanding that the order be withdrawn, leaders of Fridays for Future and Bangalore Environment Forum said a protest against the proposed Hebbal short tunnel should be held at the project site itself.

Lashing out at the state government for such an undemocratic order restricting protest only to Freedom Park, the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) said without the right to protest, people’s problems will not reach those in power.