American content creator Dana Marie (danamarie.irl on Instagram), who is celebrating her third Thanksgiving in the city, has also had to rethink her kitchen plans. Back in the US, she would buy a whole turkey and spend most of the day cooking, with leftovers lasting several days. Here, the availability and cost of turkey, along with the size of her oven, make that difficult. Ordering a meal from a restaurant or heading to a hotel buffet has now become a practical alternative.

While the food remains important, what she misses most is the season, as she shares, “As much as I love Bengaluru’s weather, I miss fall. Watching the leaves change colour and drop as the air turns cooler. I also miss how everything suddenly becomes pumpkin flavoured.”

Meanwhile, Rachel Swallwood, who runs Ethic Attic Cafe in Indiranagar is prepping to host her second Thanksgiving dinner. This time, the cafe is repeating its dinner, with a few menu changes and extra seating. Among the dishes will be her family’s favourite sausage rolls, small hot dogs wrapped in puff pastry, which has been part of almost all family gathering.

The menu also brings together American-Indian flavours. For instance, mashed potatoes, get a desi twist with ginger-garlic paste and ghee instead of the usual butter and cream. Puja-inspired decorative elements will add an Indian touch to the setting. “What we learnt last year is that it doesn’t matter whether you are American, Indian or European, people enjoy spending quality time together and bonding over good food,” Swallwood adds. While the turkey, pumpkin pie and family recipes may be missed, the opportunity to create new memories remain open.

Meanwhile, Christian is thankful for her husband, her students and her job. She is also looking forward to her sister’s visit in December. A little piece of home, after all, can travel a long way, finding a table shared by many.